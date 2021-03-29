Transcript for COVID cases on the rise despite vaccination efforts

This morning more Americans are becoming eligible for the Kobe vaccine. In Texas all adults can get the shot beginning today and in Florida anyone forty and older is now eligible. The were anticipating a rush. Were ready for it but the best thing to do his plan ahead. And come prepared despite higher vaccination rates cove and infections are on the rise in nearly half the country. One year after becoming the epicenter of the pandemic new York and New Jersey once again have the highest infection rates. The uptick blamed on a perfect storm of relaxed restrictions a surge in travel and the spread of the more contagious variants of the virus including that you K variant. We understand that they are. I don't. Population density and certain city lawns and are we due hasn't homegrown Berry is a New York virtually each but he is well there's also the fact that Texas board. Army something to do with more outdoor spaces and also want you reminder we're breakers people title back to where it came. In Omaha Nebraska a daycare voluntarily closed after more than a hundred cases were traced back to the facility a significant number believed to be the UK variant. What you do then what all of these children. Who had not tested positive and could potentially deal with ramifications of this. For weeks and months on end in the meantime former White House corona virus task force coordinator doctor Deborah Burks is speaking out in a CNN documentary doctor Burks described a phone call she received from then president trump in August. After she warned rural America about the virus. I think you've heard other conversations. That people have posted. Whip the president. I would sale Izzy band more direct than what people hurt. It was a very unkind to none varied to Iraq center and very difficult to hear. Pretty threatened. I would say it was a very uncomfortable conversation. Doctor Burks also claimed he vast majority of Kobe deaths in the US could have been prevented if the trump administration had acted earlier.

