Transcript for COVID cases rising nationwide

This morning Colvin cases across the country have doubled in just the last three weeks 28 states are now reporting at least a 10% jump in factions in recent days fueled by the more contagious delta variant in Mississippi seven children are now in the icu with covad. You are on then a leaders. These higher viral loads combined with low vaccination rates are creating a potentially very dangerous situation are staying. Arkansas one of thirty states with less than half of its residents fully vaccinated has seen hospital admission spike 54%. In two weeks. You can't ignore the fact that Arkansas has a low vaccination rate compared to other states all right C using our. Medical bad surgical beds are for. Going forward Cheryl Tucker was just released from the hospital after surviving her second bout of cove it. We'll get vaccinated now. I'm happy I'm not a fan of the birthday but I'm thinking about it. In neighboring Tennessee the State's top vaccine official says she was fired for trying to spread information about the shot. The state is now reportedly stopping all adolescent vaccine outreach programs. Politics and in court and at the Walter or Tutsi and that children. And those people who are going to suffer. But an official with Tennessee's department of health says sir in vaccine Al reach tactics have hurt progress. Meanwhile there is growing concern and popular tourist destinations like Cape Cod which are seeing so called breakthrough cases of co bit. Those are infections among people fully vaccinated this California man and his wife also fully vaccinated tested positive after visiting Las Vegas. It was its skippy I mean I've brought home the life threatening illness that has been chilling people around the country the only thing worse than that. Is knowing that I give it to make it's doctors say breakthrough cases. Are rare and the vaccines are still highly effective at preventing serious illness. Amid the battle over requiring vaccines six medical organizations have now formed a coalition -- hospitals and other health care facilities to mandate vaccines. For all health care workers.

