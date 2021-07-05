Transcript for COVID vaccination rate drops 20%

This morning volunteers going door to door to reaching adult exactly where they are. Urging them to get vaccinated against the coroner virus is of the campaign and we have two candidates. I can't it is the vaccine for life and call that the death. More than a 147. Million Americans have now received at least one dose of the Koran a virus vaccine. That's 57% of adults and counting hurdling California towards declaring herd immunity possibly by June 15. We don't want it get you immunity Polynesian. Action and and Asian asked why our health or did you. And this morning a new survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation suggests across the country enthusiasm for vaccination may be reaching a plateau. The Kaiser survey also found only three out of ten parents plan to vaccinated your children but that underscores. Children's ability to cause outbreaks and spread the disease other people this as US drug makers hope to the FDA will soon allow kids to get the shots. Kaiser's approval could come any day now. The drop families for kids are participating in the trial. Don't worry don't be scared that he blew your know what they're doing. My Daryn also revealing early data suggest itself what is up to 96% effective in twelve to seventeen year olds. With no safety issues setting a goal to make the shots available before the next school year begins. Meanwhile a New York City is planning to fully reopen long before then. The mayor hoping to roll out mobile vaccination vans so popular places like time square. To offer the -- to tourists come here it's safe it's a great place to be Pamela did hear you it's. And amid all of the good news now have sober reminder that hundreds of thousands of Americans have died and continue to die from this car and a virus. The CDC says the US could still topped 600000. Kobe desk by Memorial Day weekend. Back to you are sobering indeed our Kate thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.