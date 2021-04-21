Transcript for COVID vaccine concerns

We turn out to the pandemic and the rare side affects potentially linked to the Johnson & Johnson over the vaccine. We're now hearing from a family of a teenager in Nevada they say she suffered several seizures after getting the J&J shot. And underwent three brain surgeries due to blood. According to a fairly spokesperson. And we perky is one of the six cases the CDC is investigating for blood clotting possibly linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. We're very FT of the family is there a concern. Perky Stanley says she received Johnson and Johnson's shot earlier this month. Over the next few days these days she suffered multiple seizures was hospitalized and then was placed in a medically induced coma a. Realized it was getting more more serious her condition was deteriorating. Rapidly and and they discovered that she was getting having blood clots in the brain perky Stanley says she's improving a fundraising web site set up for her says quote. The J&J vaccine has been put on hold. Because of these rare cases. Unfortunately amok is the one in the million here last week regulators pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Pending an investigation. Of the six reported cases of possible side effects out of the nearly seven million doses given at risk. Adverse effects from this vaccine is so small compared to many other medical interventions that we take for granted every day. According to a new poll most Americans say pausing the vaccine was the right call. And one in five people say they're still unlikely to critical that shot that's a similar percentage to pulls for back in January. We know the groups that are at the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy. Whether that's political groups eight groups are minority groups and we really need to target those individuals. This morning. Even perky Stanley's urging Americans to get vaccinated they are 100%. In favor of people getting back Saturday that all of them that that push and I DC this is just a you know a one and a million situation. The ponds on the J&J vaccine could be lifted Friday Europe Marty lifted its pot saying the benefits outweigh the risks.

