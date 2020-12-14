Transcript for COVID vaccine delivery day

This morning a landmark date the first American outside a trial setting. We'll get the cove at nineteen vaccine. And Kalamazoo Michigan Sunday prize or employees celebrated asked the first doses were packed up enough for 250000. Americans. Workers gathered outside the facilities some before 5 AM to witness history. 145 locations across the country are set to receive those vital docents today. But several hospitals toll BC news there are still uncertain about the tiny of the vaccines delivery. Due to security reasons US marshals are traveling with each shipment and the epi is giving priority to the UPS and FedEx flights carrying the precious cargo. It's a regular business day so you could ensure that all the administration's sites were fully staffed. And all of them are open. Health care workers seniors and first responders will be the first to get the shot members of operation warp speed expect 100 million Americans will be vaccinated by the end of march and a few months after that they expected enough people to be inoculated to halt transmission of the virus. We need to have immunize about 75. Or 18% of the US population. Before herd immunity can read be established. We hope to reach this point. Between the month of may and the month of June. If she is however critic who did most of the American people who decide and access to take the vaccine. We are very concerned by the hesitancy that we see that level of presidency that we see. Which we hope that now that the older data is out and available to be discussing these chains. The people who even keep their mind open to listen to the data and hopefully. I agree that this is a very effective and safe vaccine and therefore. Taking the vaccine cannot come soon enough more than 108000. Americans are currently in the hospital with coup bid. A record high. I'm tired exhausted. Emotionally drained you know. The stuff really takes a lot out of me but. It's just the right thing to do it and I'll be back soon. Six states are reporting more than 101000 cases per day including New York for people in New York City flocked to restaurants for a final bill Sunday. Before today's ban on indoor dining take for fact. Although restrictions than rules and everything has really been horrible and you have to wait long follow the rules like everybody else. You know hopefully all of this is over soon. In California more than 500 Calvin Kobe cases have been reported in a Lee County. Case is doubling since Thanksgiving. Health officials say should this be followed by another surge related to the winter holiday the numbers of hospital issued impatience in the icu could become catastrophic. In Europe basing its own search Germany now imposing a strict lockdown through the holidays. With stores schools in peak years closing. Asked what's next a hearing is scheduled Thursday from return us vaccine which does not need the ultra cold storage that Pfizer's vaccine required.

