Transcript for COVID vaccine rollout

This morning the country eagerly awaiting a komen vaccine after an FDA committee recommended approving emergency authorization. The vote seventeen to four the numbers first attrition. So make a decision despite voting yes many on the panel are still recommending more research be done. And the FDA says warning should go out for people who might be allergic to the ingredients in the vaccine. There are tens of millions of people in this country who carried out because they peanut allergies because they egg allergies who want to believe now that they can't get this back in battle lot of people. Now the next crucial step FDA authorization which could happen at any moment due to the side and and that's when he four hours I do believe that the data is now clear that the vaccines are safe and effective the government has nearly three million Pfizer doses ready to ship. Those first precious doses are destined for health care workers and nursing home residents. US marshals will help guard the vaccine as it's ship for manufacturing facilities to distribution sites. We'll be working closely with the state as well as the CDC to understand who was. And went and meanwhile both Walgreens and CVS tele BC news. They bullied every nursing home on their list will get the first round of fighters to part vaccine within a month of approval. Ultimately eat there or is it that rich people to see the beginnings can prevent school patients or insurers that. Werder accurate word I don't heating issues then as vaccine manufacturing scales up they say they'll be ready. For the rest of bus where nationwide are systems all talk to each other. So if someone is in New York for their first shot. And Florida for their second shot you they would be able to get both it comes as hospitals across California peace an unprecedented crush of patients. Available icu beds now at a record low this hospital turning its parking garage into a makeshift surgical hospital. Attempts twelve days ago everything was under control. And it just seemed like we kind of doubled our Covert census every five to seven days and government from the very manageable census to you know getting overwhelmed. In LA county someone is dying from covic every twenty minutes these figures are astounding. Some states like Arkansas have seen deaths doubled since last week in Massachusetts a newly reopened field hospital is now admitting more patients than expected. Virginia's governor trying to flatten a curve by announcing a midnight curfew. And Pennsylvania is beating all events with more than fifty people and suspending indoor dining as of tomorrow. Officials advisors say once they get the okay to start sending out the vaccine UPS and FedEx trucks will be filled around the clock. Until every dose is loaded.

