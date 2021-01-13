Transcript for New COVID vaccine strategy

That now the corona virus emergency at a big change in the US vaccination strategy. The BBC's night endeavors in reports many challenges still remain. This morning health officials ramping up Kobe vaccination efforts. We need to do something fast and our community. Fox News regarding the trump administration announced teen it will stop holding back vaccine doses for second shots. And it's now recommending states in Saxony anyone 65 and older in hopes of getting more shots into arms. Some states also accepting appointments for immune compromise group's new mass vaccination centers are popping up around the country Dodger Stadium in LA converting to a 24/7 mega site's. New York's Citi Field and Gillette Stadium south of Boston following suit staffing shortages and red tape have plagued the vaccine roll out health secretary Alex a's are now threatening to cut doses to state that failed to use all of their Alec heated vaccines. About 13 of deliver doses have still not being given out. The vaccine certainly the ammunition the federal government gave the ammunition to the states. And then said okay you guys figured out and work like that nobody would fight a war like right. The race to deliver shots of reaching even the most rural quarters of the country in Alaska doctors and nurses are battling sub zero temperatures. To deliver doses using planes snow mobiles and flags meanwhile back in Washington at least three members of congress now say they tested positive after last week's locked down with other members not wearing masks. It's more than arrogance that's where the contempt. It is known a desire. To. Caused injury to others. Members of the house could now be fine to 500 dollars for refusing to mask up. In the sports world the NBA also in fourteen stricter protocols after the Celtics were forced to postpone their third consecutive game. And he used for traveler Christie will soon require. Little traffic each eat less. To show proof of what he called it in reading any other likes regard. Is checked. Megan thank you.

