Transcript for New COVID variant detected in California

Overnight a battle over travel bands erupting between trump and biting administrations the White House announcing plans to open up international travel just days before Joseph Biden takes office saying that effective January 26 travelers can come into the US from the UK Ireland. 26 European nations and Brazil with proof of a negative Kobe test or documentation of having Rick heard from coping nineteen but just minutes after that announcement. Biden's incoming Press Secretary took to Twitter to shoot down the suggestion. Tweeting with the pandemic worsening and more contagious variance merging around the world. This is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel at least forty states are reporting new cases of the more contagious covic variant first found in the UK. But in Los Angeles more than 13 of Kobe patients are now believed to be carrying a newly discover California variant. It's something that stick here liked this new variant potentially is in the cause us a house that backs and all of the hardwood that we dunce of our doctors say the mutation is likely to blame for the recent explosion in Casey's funeral homes and LA county are so overwhelmed cemeteries can't. Keep up one family says it may take more than one month to bury their loved one. Bosh said ST at its march. And now the state faces new vaccination troubles officials are recommending hospitals throw out one batch of them owed her a vaccine. After several people reported severe allergic reactions Lott is about a tenth of the whole state supply. Meanwhile doctors at the Dodger Stadium vaccination site say they're available doses will likely run out tomorrow. In New York the governor trying to boost supply levels by eliminating the federal middleman and buying the vaccine directly. Schweitzer is a private company. They produced a run their own they can do what they want with that. But Pfizer responding saying direct sales are not allowed under its emergency use authorization. And New York is seeing a decline in cove in nineteen cases bites that progress could be erased if these new variants. Keep spreading.

