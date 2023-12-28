Crisis worsening at the border

Mexico has announced a new task force to deal with the migrant surge as some U.S. mayors demand more federal funds to resettle migrants. ABC News’ Rachel Bade reports.

December 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live