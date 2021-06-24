Transcript for Critical race theory debate

We turn now to a dramatic clash on Capitol Hill after the chairman of the joint chiefs was questioned. About critical race theory that's a phrase describing an academic approach to studying the history of racism. Come under fire everywhere from the military to classrooms across the country. This morning America's top general is defending teaching critical race theory in schools one understand white rage and I'm white. General mark Millie arguing in favor of the controversial classes amid a growing debate in schools from Florida to Virginia. This heated school board meeting which shut down after outrage parents condemned teaching raced to students in one Virginia counting. People were screaming they were cursing but one school's curriculum is raising questions in Washington. A Republican congressman accusing West Point military academy of embracing divisive theories on race citing one class in particular. This seminar that over a hundred cadets attended titled understanding whiteness and white rage. Taught by a woman who described the Republican Party platform as a platform a flight supremacy. This is going on at West Point as we speak to our future military leaders I do think it's important actually. For those of us in uniform. To be open minded and be widely read and they announce its military academy is a university. And it is important that we trained. And we understand. Really went on to say there's nothing wrong with studying controversial ideas I've read miles say time I've read. I've read Karl Marx I've read Lennon that doesn't make your Communist so what is wrong. With understanding. Having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend. And I personally find it offensive. That we are accusing. The united states military general offices are commissioned and noncommissioned officers of being quote woke or something else because we're studying some theories that are out there. That answer drawing ire from congressman Matt gates who later treated with generals like this it's no wonder we fought considerably more wars than we've won. At least seventeen states are now considering rules banning critical race theory in classrooms.

