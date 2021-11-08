Transcript for Cuomo's accusers speak out after his resignation speech

We turn out to New York governor Andrew Cuomo is fall from grace we have new reaction to his resignation. Many of the women accusing him of sexual harassment are slamming the governor claiming he's playing the victim even as he prepares to leave office in disgrace. This morning due fallout in the wake of governor Andrew Cuomo's upcoming resignation the best way I can help now. Is if I step aside. Cuomo announcing he will step down in the wake of the state attorney general's report outlining the governor's alleged harassment of a Levin women. My sense of humor can be insensitive. And off putting. I do hug and kiss people casually. Women and demand. I have done it all mine life. Before announcing he will resign the governor spent eight minutes defending his behavior denying the accusations and blasting the report as politically motivated. The report said I sexually harassed eleven women that was the headline here is a difference. Between alleged. Improper conduct. I didn't conclude being sexual harassment. He also had this message to his daughters I want them to know. From the bottom of my heart. That I never dated and I never would. Intentionally. Disrespect. A woman. But it was this comment. And has foremost critics and accusers calling foul. In my mind. I've never crossed the line with anyone. Box. I didn't realize. The extent to which the line has been redraw. There are generational. And cultural shifts. That I just didn't fully appreciate. It's not so well he doesn't get the album hasta have the attitude has he is the neck down and now the woman seen in this photo the governor used to defend his affectionate manner. Is condemning Cuomo's conduct. Training and Greg. Charter. And Paul retort if and kissed me on his cheek. Cuomo will be their third consecutive New York governor to step down its predecessor David Paterson dropped his reelection bid when he was accused of misconduct. And Eliot Spitzer resigned during a sex scandal lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul will now become the State's first female governor while Cuomo as resignation may help them avoid impeachment which could disqualify him from ever seeking office again. The seemed to be ex governor is not in the clear just yet. At least five district attorneys across New York. Are investigating his alleged behavior and Cuomo could face potential misdemeanor charges stemming from a criminal complaint filed by his former executive assisting. Cuomo also faces scrutiny into other scandals is handling of nursing home deaths. And his pandemic book deal his successor Kathy Hochul will address the media today she takes office in thirteen days.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.