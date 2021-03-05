Transcript for Daily vaccination shots are down 22% in recent weeks

This morning the nanny state reaching a critical point in the ongoing battle against covad nineteen. Just over 103 million American adults are now fully vaccinated with a little over 31% of the population and now the FDA says they'll grant emergency authorization to administer the Pfizer vaccine to children between the ages of twelve to fifteen the decision that could come early this week. Twelve York Chung as part of the trial as he says he's excited about with the decision could be. I definitely helped me yet I'm back cheered whenever he would call normal. Com and essentially CN doctor Malik. Tony BCA those shots for children will likely be administered in locations world will be easily accessible artwork include he'll be delivered in pediatric offices but the battle to get shots and arms is hitting speed bumps daily vaccinations are down 22%. From just three weeks ago. Positions around the country like north Carolina's doctor Karen Smith. Using techniques like micro targeting to help reach individuals in key places like churches convenience stores and even a poultry plant. We're trust and how you're so. Many of these individuals and rock. Are their main foe the vaccine hesitancy a major concern in Texas where weekly shots fell more than 50%. The lone star state slated to have a surplus of half a million doses with no clinics asking for them. And minority cases up a staggering 123%. Maria and is Dario fearing the worst after living through her two year old son's months long battle against the virus. What happens if we were to get cold it again. Is he gonna react the exact same way he did before that's my biggest fear. Organs government imposing restrictions that include getting into a restaurant and in fifteen counties that encompass the State's biggest cities. Now a quick look at India were Covert is currently running rampant. The US travel ban that's expected to go into effect soon all this as officials report a record breaking 400000. New cases. Just this past week in the low can it Mona. I thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.