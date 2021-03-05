-
Now Playing: FDA authorization for Pfizer vaccine for children 12 to 15 expected soon
-
Now Playing: More US states lift restrictions as America ramps up vaccinations
-
Now Playing: Demand high for home rentals ahead of summer
-
Now Playing: 11 injured after elevated deck collapse in Tennessee
-
Now Playing: Family pleads for help in finding missing Buffalo State College student
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old genius
-
Now Playing: Search for missing New York college student
-
Now Playing: Suspected human smuggling boat capsizes off San Diego
-
Now Playing: 'Disaster Girl' meme sells as NFT for nearly $500K
-
Now Playing: How families are affected by ban on flights from India to the US
-
Now Playing: At least 4 dead, dozens hospitalized after boat capsizes
-
Now Playing: Destructive tornado touches down in Mississippi
-
Now Playing: Rare tornado emergency issued overnight
-
Now Playing: 3 dead in boat accident off San Diego coast: Officials
-
Now Playing: Fishing boat slams into rocks, breaks apart with 25 people on board
-
Now Playing: Fiery rescue off Cape Cod coast caught on video
-
Now Playing: Caitlyn Jenner under fire for comments on transgender athletes
-
Now Playing: Mourners honor Andrew Brown Jr. in peaceful march