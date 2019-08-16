Transcript for Dale Earnhardt Jr. out of hospital after plane crash

Good Friday morning everyone thanks for joining us we began with the aftermath of that fiery plane crash involving NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt junior and his family and investigators are getting to work after crash scene in northeastern Tennessee today this is what they'll be working with look at this image that burned out. Burned out remains of the private jet which rolled off the runway and burst into flames Earnhardt his wife or daughter and the two pilots all meted out alive. This morning the investigation just beginning into why this Jack curing Dale Earnhardt junior and his family. Erupted into flames just after landing in Tennessee at the private yeah yeah yeah there. That baby was the earnhardt's fifteen month old daughter with everyone safely out it took just moments for the plane carrying 1000 gallons of fuel to be there we go. It first union with Canada affect there's there's not going to be good we're we're very fortunate and blessed it no one was hurt. They were all alert and oriented but. EMS personnel did good day along talk and. Welcome to the hospital. Earnhardt owns the ten seat Cessna citation. This is what it looked like before the crash he was the only person on board who had to be hospitalized. He's been released after being treated for cuts and abrasions. A family spokesman tweeting I know I speak for everyone here and saying we are so grateful for the outpouring of concern its support everyone is doing well enough. Lots of hugs lots of prayers to the good lord. The way they hit the impact on the book on the bank there and everything came up on the road. They're very little attention turns now to what caused the crash the local Mir says the plane touched down about halfway down the runway leaving very little room to stop. The mayor also says the pilot has flown in and out of that airport many times. The NTSB is now sending to investigators to the scene details. Earnhardt retire from NASCAR two years ago. He won 26 races during his career and with one of his sport's most popular drivers he's been working on the TV analyst and was scheduled to work tomorrow night's NASCAR race in Bristol Tennessee. But his bosses that NBC tweeting last night were all in agreement that he should take this weekend all to be with his family. And authorities say it's amazing that everyone escaped the crash with only cuts and bruises absolutely amazing.

