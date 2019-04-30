Transcript for Former Dallas police officer charged with murder

Next to a police officers dramatic and I want to call following a deadly shooting former Dallas cop Amanda Geithner is charged with murder she admits to shooting a man and his own apartment. Higher claims she missed out the victim's apartment for her own the night I wanna call is providing a vivid account of the chaos and confusion after the shooting. This morning a chilling 911 call made moments shepherd Dallas police officer mr. shooting and an army it. I didn't opted the other thing. I'm and I hit on eking out. That boys calling for help as former officer and regard your who's now charged with murder after shooting 26 you'll both from John in his own apartment. Geiger says she mistook the apartment for her own and thought John was a burglar. And I saw a guy you know in my apartment if he's not someone yet I thought it was my apartment. Oh my god I'm moment. Just coming up top on the way I know but I'm. Only my dog. A little apartment. And a five minute call obtained by our Dallas affiliate WFPA Geiger tells the dispatcher nineteen times this you Paula John was in her apartment. I thought it would more important. And enact a one point you can hear Geiger puree to try to comfort the wounded man who don't. Obama. A grand jury indicted Geiger after days of protests. According to the arrest warrant darker arrived at the wrong apartment after working a full shift still a uniform the documents show the door slightly open when Geiger arrived. In court documents say she opened fire when John disobeyed her commands an attorney representing John's family says the recording shows whose life was taken for no reason. I think that stand out the very most to me was the fact that when I listen to that call. Not one time did I hear Tamil Tigers say that she was in fear a life. And daggers attorneys say they can't comment on the not worn call because of a gag order in this case Geiger trial is scheduled to start in September.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.