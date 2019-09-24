Transcript for Day Two: former Dallas police officer on trial

Now to the opening arguments in the murder trial the former police officer amber Geiger shot and killed a man in his own apartment in Dallas. She says it was a mistake and that she thought he was a burglar. A prosecutors say she missed several warning signs that she was walking into the wrong home. This morning day two for an ex cops murder trial former Dallas officer ever Geiger shot and killed bought them John and his own apartment last year. She says she mistakenly parked on the fourth floor instead of the third where she lived. And then walked into John's apartment in mistook him for an intruder a jury will now decide whether it was murder or a mistake. 38 innocent lives on the third and fourth floor. Weren't doing the exact same thing. How was that at least she works out sixteen. Different apartments. It feels to register. The number four on any single want to. In their opening statements prosecutors say Geiger missed in numerous signs that she was entering the wrong apartment pointing out differences in the hallways and a red doormat. Is this extremely obvious bright red or amber and her hat. No more. Prosecutors claim Geiger had been sending intimate text messages in talking on the phone with her partner moments before she walked into John's home. And was possibly distracted. This morning the exact content of those messages is unknown because they were deleted on both their phones after the shooting. Yes. Tigers' defense team argues that Geiger who was still in uniform. Was tired after a long day on duty and that she feared for her life believing John was a burglar. Her attorney telling the jury the shooting was nothing short of an epic tragedy. Just say she. Wasn't where it was read or that. And knowingly ignored it because she wanted to go to 1438. She's just mad it's preposterous. It was also revealed in court that Geiger was only able to getting there John's apartment because the door was effective. In hadn't closed properly.

