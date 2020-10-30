Transcript for Daylight saving debate

The lights going down in cities across the country much earlier beginning this Sunday thanks to daylight saving time. Switching back to standard time. Sunset will be at 4:52 PM in New York City and with so many Americans working from home facing quarantine an election fatigue. Many are not looking forward to it fewer moments of sunshine. Can we just not do daylight saving time is here haven't we been through enough. Why Kelly all just come together for once and ignored daylight saving time. The consensus at least on line is that the last thing we need is one more hour of twenty Tony. A position to quote stop the unnecessary flip flopping a time has resulted in more than 370000. Messages sent to congress. And some states have clocked serious attempts to make permanent changes Marco Rubio introduced to build a skipped a fallback this year because of the pandemic. The senator saying an extra hour of daylight is quote. Critical to helping families and children endured this challenging school year. Back in 2018 nearly 60% of California voters approved a measure to keep daylight saving time with more sun in the evening. And Florida lawmakers did the same just last year but in both cases congress failed to make the moves permanent. Daylight saving time became federal law in 1966 the government saying it saves lives by providing traffic accidents in reducing crime but critics say it throws off parts are Canadian red dogs. I am definitely team and no sun sets at 4 PM have a you've got some. Yeah and it kills the vibe but the comes go ahead and signed that petition but. I see so little sunshine anyway that it doesn't make up the difference. I was gonna say our rhythm has been thrown on the button and let it take your vitamin. It helps and then he lands some Lance.

