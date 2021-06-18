Transcript for Deadly dam accident

Now to a desperate search on a river in North Carolina following a tragic shooting trip the group went missing on Wednesday after going over a dam. This morning rescue teams are scouring a river in North Carolina for the second day after a deadly shooting accident. You. Don't. Or. According to police at nine people were floating on the Dan river near there Virginia border on Wednesday night when they went over a dam. The Kurdish he dropped from the river. Over the item but they're hand is dangerous. Obviously. For survivors were found by construction workers eighteen hours later clinging to what ever they could fines or. Were located. By were being on the various items. Blair and we were able to look auto rescue me and rescuers for individuals. Officials then scoured a NASA stretch of the river looking for the other five people we have done both and air and water search it is time. I'm we've had an aircraft have flown the river and we still have a current water. Search Cornel it is time we have two boats and river at this time. Thursday night a devastating discovery officials telling ABC news that three of the tumors were found dead. Their bodies recovered three miles away from where they were last seen. Officials say they still consider this a rescue operation and they hope to sign me others.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.