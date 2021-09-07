Transcript for Deadly roller coaster accident

We're learning more this morning about the death of a woman in her forties on a roller coaster in Indiana doctors say. She suffered a torn artery officials say the artery was torn while she was on the ride. Here's ABC's Andrea for G. This morning some answers as to how an Ohio mother died on this amusement park roller coaster. An autopsy revealing 47 year old Don Jankovic died from severe internal bleeding and a torn artery suffered while on the ride. It just so happened while riding a roller coaster the Hartley is faster the blood pressure goes slightly. And this slight increase in blood pressure the faster heart rate can cause a weakness in the weakened blood vessel. To rupture causing a person to believe last. Month Jankovic who rode the voyage roller coaster with her son at holiday world and splash and safari in Indiana. This a picture of them on that ride but when it was over Jankovic was on responsive and was rushed to the hospital where she died. Park officials say the roller coaster was inspected and was operating as intended the coroner now confirming the normal force of the roller coaster caused jancker vick's artery to tea air causing severe internal bleeding. Roller coasters are safe for most individuals. There are very few medical examples. Individuals who have had adverse events for writing the wrote culture doctors say deaths like this are rare but there are medical conditions that put people at higher risk. Very high blood pressure a history than your resumes coronary artery disease and history of severe degenerative disk disease of the neck or back. It's unclear Jankovic had any of those conditions the coroner simply ruling her death an accident. Jankovic Stanley says she was a roller coaster enthusiast and had ridden that ride before they also say she had felt fine all that day. And her terrain. Andrea thank you.

