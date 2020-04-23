Transcript for Deadly tornadoes slam the South

We do begin with a breaking news authorities declared a disaster after severe storms overnight dramatic video from Oklahoma shows one of several reported tornadoes. The storms also causing major destruction in Texas across. Both states at least five people have been killed and dozens injured. But Jay and I. This morning a massive tornado caught on camera. Roaring through southern Oklahoma slamming into a sheet metal business the twisters sending shrapnel hundreds of beat into the year. Or laid huge. Witnesses say several vehicles were thrown into trees in the semi trucks blown over the look at that I think is getting larger and larger and larger. So that thing is violent that is a violent tornado overnight officials and Oklahoma confirming at least two people were killed from the storms. Here comes the pain. Farther south in Texas and this tornado touching down in Pope county. Injuring at least ten people and local authorities declaring a disaster reporting significant damage to homes and public infrastructure. Pictures of the damage showing homes destroyed and trees splintered Jessica Willey of our Houston station was there. Huge screens. Will have room. This morning new drone video showing one neighborhood devastated. Despite the destruction nature's beauty also on display this rainbow clearly visible with the passing storm in the backdrop. At least one death is also reported in the Louisiana and a tornado has been confirmed on the ground southeast of Jackson Mississippi.

