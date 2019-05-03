Transcript for Deadly tornados leave destruction in their wake

Good Tuesday morning happy Fat Tuesday we begin with a desperate search for survivors after the deadly tornado outbreak in south at least 23 people were known dead in Alabama including entire families. But dozens are still missing some of the sites where homes that haven't been checked yet. Officials are hopeful they'll find survivors and fearful they won't. This morning an urgent search and rescue and boomer Goran Alabama it's. One day you got everything you're staying in the. Much of the community devastated. After two deadly tornadoes tore through at nearly the same time. Bull my god here. Sure it. Follow my god. One with wind speeds 170 miles per hour Karine a path of destruction 24 miles long. At least three children are dead including fourth grader Taylor Thornton. Families had very little time to take cover ABC's David Muir is on the scene this tornado came in so quickly with so powerful even for families who had. You know safe places in parts of their home more places to run to a tornado were to hit. It simply was not enough. Beginning Sunday afternoon several dozen tornadoes ripped across forced each. Homes smashed to pieces vehicles overturned and the roof of this local bar ripped right off. The windows this. Front of the store build and blue on the my throat. Yeah and it was. It was scary in Fort Benning Georgia people shouldering employees including this bowling Alley. One woman and her family huddled together in their bathtub and a school has been axles on announcement have been businessmen. Just amazing images the tornado in beau regard as the delegates to hit the US in the past six years now rescuers will be working with temperatures in the twenties. Level closer look at the forecast just minutes.

