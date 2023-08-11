Deadly wildfires devastate communities in Hawaii

First responders in Maui now say more than 50 people have been killed in the fires, making it the state’s deadliest natural disaster since a 1960 tsunami. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii reports.

August 11, 2023

