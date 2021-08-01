Transcript for The death of Ashli Babbitt

This morning new. 35 year old actually Babbitt who was shot and killed by a capitol police officer. Video captures the moment she fell to the ground during the chaos. As others warned of the danger medics did rushing her to the hospital but she later died a documentarian says he witnessed the shooting. Going. Leg bones strong. And knows shot or endure remembers young guns when I saw bonds and trying to warn her from going and night. His leg very slow motion because I was trying to chew. My mind trend captured this scene. Inside the house chamber at broad flat. Lawmakers were hiding including congressman mark way Mullen who is defending the officers' actions. You get had a towards that time the mall was gonna come through the door there was a lot of members and staff at were in danger at the time. That was a twelve year air force veteran living in San Diego with her husband. Her family describes her as loving and says she was a staunch supporter of the president huge no no and children who couldn't. Her grandfather says Babbitt attended every trump rally she could. Some patriot. And the Donald Trump fan. I. This is your time and military. She's passionate about everything including Donald Trump for some region. The US capitol police officer who shot Babbitt is now on leave pending an investigation.

