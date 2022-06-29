Debut novelist gets surprise support from Stephen King, Margaret Atwood

After tweeting that only two people came to her book signing, the literary community rallied around a debut novelist. ABC News' Will Ganss spoke to the author about the experience.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live