Transcript for Declassified ‘UFO’ videos

Ladies and gentlemen if you well look right here. Just many thoughts what needs when he couldn't get any more bizarre. The Pentagon he classifying three videos of what they're calling. Unexplained. Aerial phenomena. Two video showing objects spotted by navy fighter pilots during training flights and funny fifteen. And this one from 2000 port showing an object about forty feet long hovering about fifty feet above the water weird right. We'll get Dick's. The videos were previously leaked by a private company founded by Blink-182. Rocker Tom DeLong. The singer tweeting on Monday the Pentagon just officially release my videos just saying so why are they being released now a spokesperson saying. After a thorough review the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos. Does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems DOD is releasing the videos and ordered a clear up any misconceptions by the public. On whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real. Harry Reid former senator of Nevada home to the infamous area 51. Tweeting I'm glad the Pentagon is finally releasing this but eight. But it only scratches the surface of research and materials available but the DOD it not offering much more info saying the aerial phenomena observed in the videos. Remains characterized as unidentified. Retired navy commander David Frey ver was piloting that jet in the 2004 video. And it's moving around left right forward back radar immediately starts getting jammed all of a sudden it takes off a mystery of galactic proportions. How do you explain a whole fleet of unidentified UAP's. Well. ET phone home. The navy has acknowledged that the release of these newly declassified videos prompted the development. Of new guidelines for how pilots should report sightings of unauthorized or unidentified aircraft which means it must. Be happening enough for them to meet the guidelines crazy story into the Craig is hard at Hong crumbling going to give it considerable. Stay right lesson that transition a man of many interests and talents earn the right. Take it off like I did is horrible Jensen guy hey yeah here footage we've not communities. Good bit yeah.

