Deep freeze grips Iowa caucuses

Nikki Haley has pulled ahead of Ron DeSantis in the polls, but Donald Trump remains the frontrunner by double-digits as voters prepare to brave sub-zero temperatures. ABC News' Em Nguyen reports.

January 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live