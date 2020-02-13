Transcript for Democratic candidates setting sights on Nevada

We begin with several developments in the race for president including senator Bernie Sanders firing back. He's facing some tough talk from union workers in Nevada over his health care plan meanwhile former mayor Michael Bloomberg is addressing critics of the stop and frisk policy he once supported. As well as critics who claim he's trying to buy the election. And this morning days after getting. The presidential medal of freedom Rush Limbaugh is making headlines for what he set up our former mayor he booted judge. And his husband ABC's Andrew Tim Burton has the latest from Washington Andrew good morning. Hey good morning and really after New Hampshire three candidates have a full head of steam moving forward with this is still. Anyone's race and now candidates have over a week to campaign until their next contest. After the New Hampshire primary. It. It's Bernie Sanders leading the democratic pack by a hair and head of the Nevada caucuses the culinary union one of the most influential voting groups in this state launched a campaign against him saying he wants it and health care for workers in the dark many of the unions are strongly supporting of the Medicare will single by whistles liberal. Mayor Pete good a judge who came in second in New Hampshire and claimed his own victory in Iowa is sharpening his attacks on Sanders. I don't think that. Even progressives really. Want to be in a world where we can't keep our promises as others attack him controversial right wing radio host and recent medal of freedom recipient Rush Limbaugh fired off anti gay comments targeting the former mayor. I'm game. Guy in 37. Years old lungs kissing his husband non debate stage is and you seem trump have fun with them. Back on the trail Amy Klobuchar who place a surprising third in New Hampshire is reintroducing herself to voters how well. America. Waiting in the wings billionaire and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg shaking up the race walls shaking off criticism. What you say that Democrats who argue that you're trying to buy this election. I'm not trying to buy the election. We've been at this a ten weeks on the best ways to communicate. In ten weeks is through something like mass media through television and social media. And next up for these candidates are then Nevada caucuses and a little over a week now democratic leaders there say they have been working around the clock to make sure that they avoid any the issues we saw in the Iowa Caucuses. Kenneth Kimberly. Our Andrew Denver there thank you.

