Transcript for New Democratic primary challenger?

Good Friday morning when did you we're talking about we do to get what that bombshell in the race for president if. The former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is taking a major step toward entering the race. He's expected to file paperwork ahead of the deadline today and overnight the other candidates already responding. The big question now is what impact of Bloomberg happen on this race ABC's Andrea for GE has more Andrea good morning. Good morning Kenneth and you name. Michael Bloomberg has not confirmed he is running however ABC news has learned that today he will file to run and at least one State's presidential primary. Aides say he is keeping his options open meanwhile experts say it's a sign he's not happy with the current democratic field. And this morning former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg sending a jolt to the presidential race. ABC news has confirmed the billionaire plans to file paperwork today to put his name on the democratic primary ballot in Alabama just before an approaching deadline. This is the biggest step yet that you three are becoming. Bloomberg an outspoken critic of president trump spoke to MSNBC in August questioning the strength of the democratic candidates. I think a lot of the pandering and some of the more liberal things that are really not it's really not practical the economics wouldn't work the public wouldn't want it the public does not want. Revolutionary. Change it once evolutionary change. Overnight a top Bloomberg advisor tweeted in part we Downey to finish the job and ensure that trump is defeated. But Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned to do that. If Michael runs he would offer a new choice to Democrats. Originally a lifelong Democrat Bloomberg has changed party affiliations over the years running for New York City mayor in 2001 as a Republican. Then becoming an independent but last year re registered as a Democrat. There are a number of moderates in this race already that are trying to position themselves as an alternative to those progressives. So he could just add another name to Nat pile and really divide up that vote. Both Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have made an issue of going after billionaires like Bloomberg with a wealth tax and inheritance tax. No this is relatively late in the game the latest ABC news Washington Post poll. Found that 50% of democratic primary voters said while they might favor someone. They were willing to switch their opinion later today not really watching to see the reaction to another New York City billions very Andrea thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.