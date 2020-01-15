Transcript for Democrats face off at Iowa debate

We begin with a high stakes showdown in Iowa Democrats squaring off for the last time. Before the first vote. It was the smallest debate stage so far featuring only six leading candidates they took aim at president trop and tackled everything from Iran to. Health care they also address the statement allegedly made by Bernie Sanders that a woman can't when the White House and funny funny but it's a moment after the debate that's getting a lot of attention this morning ABC's Megan kept Ridley and has the highlights mega good morning. Good morning Kenneth engine named S six top democratic candidates weighed in on everything from the US drone strike in Iran to health care. But they held back from bitter attacks even when senators Elizabeth warning Bernie Sanders addressed the comment Sanders said. He never made. In the seventh and smallest democratic presidential debate yet six candidates took the stage with an unexpected dose Iowa nice. Courteous my friend and I am not here to try to fight with Bernie candidates speaking about climate change. In Australia there are literally tornadoes. Made of fire. Taking place and health care. With former vice president Joseph Biden's heating senator Bernie Sanders. We're not seen candid with voters about the cost of his plans and that we need to be candid with voters who immigrated Telemar we're gonna do when it's gonna cost in the first debate since president trump ordered a strike against Ronnie and general -- Amani. The candidates spent time discussing foreign policy. I said thirteen years ago it was a mistake to give the president the authority to. Go to war we have a situation. Where he got us out at the Iranian nuclear agreement as president I will get us back into that agreement obviously mr. trump has no strategy. And the elephant in the room substandard denied any told Elizabeth Warren in twenty teen that a woman couldn't win the presidency. Anybody knows me. Those that it's incomprehensible. That I would think that a woman could not be president of the arts that's senator Warren responding I disagreed. The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they've been him. Are the women Amy. The moment getting perhaps the most attention happened after the debate. When Sanders extends his hand to Warren in she appears to rebuffing. Eight the Iowa Caucuses are now less than three weeks away and the race his tie eight the latest Des Moines Register poll shows senator Sanders at the top. With former vice president Joseph Bayh and senator Warren. And former mayor people to judge following closely behind Kenneth. Output of directors and at least for those candidates have a real shot at winning in less than three weeks meg and think you.

