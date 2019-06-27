Transcript for Democrats take to stage for 1st debate

Do began with the first debate the Democrats who want to be president are giving us a glimpse of the issues that will dominate the 20/20 campaign. Ten of those candidates took the stage in Miami last night arguing over climate change the economy and immigration. But it was health care that divided them the most only two candidates Elizabeth Warren until the quasi up said they would get rid of private health insurance. President troubles apparently watching the debate tweeting that his team as fact checking and tweeting sari. I'm on Air Force One off to save the free world ABC's Karen Travers is in Osaka Japan where the president is arriving this morning for the G-20 summit. But we begin with a lot of Zach in Miami with the big moments from the first debate. Good morning Lana. Good morning to you Kenneth and you know and for many of these candidates it was the first time that they really got to introduce themselves to. A national audience and for better known candidates like quarry blogger and better O Rourke they really. Dominated in terms of the amount of time that they were on stage those G speaking the most. While other candidates like John Delaney and build a blood CO tried very hard to add to their way into the conversation. More. To health care emerged as the dividing line in the first democratic debate on NBC who here would abolish their private health insurance in favor of our government run plan parents under Elizabeth Warren aligning with attorneys in Medicare brawl there'll a lot of politicians who say oh it's just not possible what don't really telling you. Is it just won't fight for former congressman John Bellini taking a swing against Democrats who would eliminate private insurance. We should be the party that keeps what's working. And fixes what pro governor do you sleep tried to distinguish his record I. Who is passed a law. Protecting a woman's right to reproductive health and health insurance only to have been bidding by senator Amy Klobuchar. There's three women out here that a file pretty hard for a woman's right. It should stop detectives continued sparring over immigration. News talk if your belongings and Jessie Marie silent and I want an excellent work on Monday night everybody else there was respect I'm still talking about everybody picture looking at just one small part of this. And senator tolls he governed and congressman Tim Ryan fighting over Afghanistan. You have to stay engaged in these situations. Stating that sounds like the numeral tell. The parents of those two soldiers who were just killed in Afghanistan will we just have to be engaged. As a soldier out we'll tell you that answer is on acceptable. All candidates asking what is the greatest geopolitical threat. A wide variety of cancers it is China Russia climate change but this one got the most applause as Donald Trump world. And as much as they would take on one another took on president from one name though they didn't make fun. The democratic front runner Joseph Biden he and nine other Democrats will take to this stage. Trying to make their case to voters tonight and the dinning. Lot of back to Miami reporting on the first. That two night of the democratic presidential debates thank you lot of.

