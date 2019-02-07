Transcript for Democrats tour detention centers, decry inhumane conditions

Begin with the new images from the southern border showing the living conditions for migrants in US custody. Members of congress got a firsthand look at facilities in Texas and they released. This video for migrant women on the floor some saying they'd been held for nearly two months tonight showers and separated from their children. A tour took place is Border Patrol comes under fire for some disturbing messages on FaceBook. ABC's mono costar Abbie joins us with the new. Good morning Kenneth good morning today we'll of his days ago congress approved a massive humanitarian aid package to deal with the border crisis. But after touring as some of those facilities Democrats say. Lack of funding. Is only part of the problem. This morning Democrats painting a haunting picture of two border facilities housing migrants in Texas representative Joaquin Castro cheering this video. Captured inside the El Paso center and the congressman says the woman seen here who consented to being reported have been sharing a cramped cell son for months. And and they denied showers and lifesaving medicine. Congresswoman Alexandra policy Cortez who was among the group of Democrats toward the facilities tweeting. Women are being kept in cells without water and told to drink out of toilets. Oh cause you Cortes also recounted tense interaction from Border Patrol agents. This is the fallout continues from a secret FaceBook page and covered by pro public. With vulgar and threatening posts allegedly made by agents. And on members of congress some of the post joking about migrant deaths that was a bold bird. Disgusted and while paying Customs and Border Protection saying it's investigating the page. The border patrol's chief of operations also addressing the situation on CNN don't let the actions of a few. Be represented above the hole is what I would ask overnight president trump defended Border Patrol agents calling them patriots. And president from is also threatening to conduct. Massive deportation raids this weekend unless Democrats change asylum laws which today candidate. Is unlikely to happen before congress leaves for the fourth of July recess. And customs and Border Patrol chief of operation saying anyone who violated the code of conduct will be held responsible Mona thank you.

