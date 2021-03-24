Transcript for New details emerge about Boulder shooting suspect

This morning the city of boulder searching for answers after the mass shooting that left ten people dead. The community gathered into the night leaving flowers along offense now installed around the kings super super market. Did you active shooter getaway. Among the victims three store employees including twenty year old Danny Strong and the store manager Ricky olds thirteen agonizing hours. Till 3 am this morning. Before he got their call. Misused won't. Old's family watched the horror unfold as video from the scene was lying streamed online somehow there's a guy in the pardon with the land viewed to be. Then it's his actually showing the front of the store. And there's gunshots. And we were actually heard gunshots. Also killed in the shooting Judi waters who owned several boutiques Suzanne fountain a member of the local Peter community. And police officer Eric tally who leaves behind a wife and seven kids. Step that should. Happen to all children three to eight. At that it. Wrong I. Eight. Like. Tallies mother had this message during an emotional interview. Hate. Is not. That. We are. Ready and little like. It's eight. Not okay. Officer tally was the first to arrive on the scene as a mass shooting unfolded witnesses say the gunman was relentless as he started shooting in the parking lot. Before entering the store. These agree she was right in between me and my car and I was watching what my cart and and honestly. I'm very very lucky to be police say the shooter is this 21 year old man bleeding from a gunshot wound to his leg. We're now told after he surrendered he refused to answer questions from investigators. Instead asking to speak with his mother. ABC news has learned he was born in Syria but is an American citizen who came to the US when he was three records show he was charged with assault and when he seventeen. Ended 2018. When he was convicted of repeatedly punching another student at his high school. Last night cameras captured investigators at his home an. About twenty miles outside of boulder there also scouring his social media posts including one message were someone. Identified as a suspect claims he was mistreated because he's Muslim and another post saying hash tag. New girlfriend. Another focus for investigators potential mental health issues the suspect's brother tells the daily b.'s he believes his brother was paranoid. And the suspect purchase an AAR style gun six days before the shooting. Police say he had two weapons on him during the attack.

