Transcript for Devastating tornadoes sweep the South

Overnight severe storms wreaking Havoc across the south. Multiple tornadoes touchdown and Garfunkel are your pro enemy leaving nearly half a million people without power. They're forcing several states to declare emergencies. Everything just revolve thing. I think. Don't. Golf in Mississippi several people were killed including a sheriff's deputy and his wife for the latest tragedy the ferocity of the storm is evident in the aftermath. Trees trucks even tractor trailers were toppled by the win residents were forced to ignore court of virus protocols. And huddled together at a shelter to stay safe in neighboring Alabama police shutting down an entire town late Sunday. Going door to door after storms toward trail of heavy damage across neighborhoods wow. Earlier in the day victims were wheeled out on stretchers when a tornado caused this building to buckle. The path of destruction clear after a twister tore through the city of Monroe is a terrible terrible situation some houses seemingly untouched but just feet away houses completely got it. Roofs torn off leaving nothing but staff fully and rubble. While playing that he angers in the near Wright airport were sent line leaving behind a mangled mess. Hundreds of thousands of customers have lost power.

