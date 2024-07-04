Diddy faces new sex-trafficking claims

In a new lawsuit, a former porn star claims she was "trapped in a cycle of sex trafficking” after being groomed. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has the new details.

July 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live