Transcript for Diplomacy drama

This morning tensions high after a fiery meeting between the US and China are overriding priority on the United States society in is to ensure that our approach in the world. And our approach to China. Benefits the American people. And protects the interest of our allies and partners in the first face to face talks of the bite administration. Diplomacy turn to drama. After secretary of state anti blink and raised concerns about China's recent crackdown on Hong Kong. And cyber attacks against the US each of these actions threaten. The rules based order. That maintains global stability from there the conversation degraded from condescension to confrontation. We will put that bill which he used it. The United States itself does not represent international public opinion suit volume with that bill which he did. And neither does the western world I have to tell you what I'm hearing is very different. From what she described. In a remarkable move Chinese officials then called journalists back into the room to respond to the perceived disrespect we thought that the US side two will. Follow all of the necessary diplomatic chronicles the United States does not have the qualification to say that it wants to speak to China. From a position of strength that tends back and forth coming as the White House faces another foreign flare up. Russia is now firing back after this comment from president bite into our George Stephanopoulos you know Vladimir Putin's think he's a killer. Who are doing useful to in responding Thursday with the Russian equivalent of the English phrase I know you are the what MI. Good also challenged bite into a debate meanwhile back at the China summit officials accuse the US. Up unreasonable attacks but he was US official said the talks were substantive.

