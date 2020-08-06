Transcript for Dismantling a police department

Councilman Fletcher a thank you for joining us first let me say that our thoughts have been with Minneapolis and the Ford family as you deal with his death and the unrest that has followed. First question to you why do you want to disband the Minneapolis police department and what comes next. We have looked at ways to reform this department we do not believe it is possible. We have met resistance at every turn when we have attempted reforms. And what we need to do is to form a new public safety approach. That will actually keep people safe door into our cities values. And that doesn't cause the kind of harm that our current department is causing. That's that's the show violent crime has been down in your city but there have been fluctuations in the crime rate. It's still high for your population of more than 40000 residents to those who say you need the police to that you say. We need comprehensive public safety approach but what we can tell is that crime rates have not correlated what police staffing. So it has not necessarily works to have police we spend you know close to 200 million dollars a year on police. And as you noted crime has fluctuated. And that the strategies have not necessarily been effective so it it's not that we're starting it's not that we're dismantling a system. That was working. We're dismantling a system that actually wasn't working very well for us. And seeing if we can design something better and I believe we can I took a reform approach I believe that we could fix this system and I. You know frankly how some atoning to do four. Taking as long as I did to come around to the kind of dramatic change that needs to happen. Because everything that we tried to do. We would get resistance. From the federation blue but we would get ignored by the officers who. And we would we would get just non compliance with the rules that we passed and so everything we're trying to do wasn't working. Your mayor Dick of Frye who is also advocated for change but asked for more officer since last year to handle what's happening in the city. Over the weekend he was booed out of a protest because he said he did not support the finding or polishing the police department. Your reaction about the intensity for changing your city. It's very intense right now and it's intense I think for many reasons I think it's intense because we are also shocked and humiliated. And horrified. That what happened to George Ford I spent many nights responding to people who couldn't get through an Arnold wanted to couldn't get a response from I don't wanna trying to troubleshoot and contact the National Guard and figure out how to actually get people help that they needed. Neighbors looked out for each other we started finding solutions on Iran and the practice of finding solutions on our own. Was inspired to a lot of people to say we've been doing strong. And our thanks to councilman Fletcher there and get as extreme as this sounds it's actually not unprecedented. Camden, New Jersey is in Camden, New Jersey did a few years ago back in 2013. In fact actually cover that story for our ABC station in Philly when that happened and now came as actually being used as a model when it comes to you. Dismantling starting over essentially. And then obviously having a major reform and when it comes to this headline and people say things radical seems crazy obviously it turns political. Real baptized our review from the from New York Times over the weekend I would says he can't have this discussion without talking about the powerful police union is. And if that's policing units that have been aggressively protecting the rights of members accused of misconduct and they've also been remarkably effective at bringing off broader. Change and so you get and you can't have this discussion without bringing then. The police union.

