Transcript for Disney singalong

This surprised beyonce performance. And Disney dream come true. Stars aligning to sing the Disney song book. And. Arianna grundy singing her own back of the locals in this Hercules hit. Some originals were pricing their big songs. And some newer stars covering the classics. Hollywood's best and brightest bringing our old favorites to life. In the time of quarantine. Derek Hough and his fiancee Haley joined in a beast up a dance break by his beauty of the sister Julianne. Virtually the courts and followed by a High School Musical reunion turned dance party. The night a celebration of music. And and magic and you'll need a little mom and so. And honoring those among us who are fighting for every once happily ever after. It's. Okay. Yeah. Who give me the Kleenex you guys I love seeing that tribute to our front liners Disney also airing PSAs throughout the event. To raise awareness about feeding America who good sons good vibes all around it makes me miss Mike Stanley. It was pretty special for those who are isolated quarantine that really made it all together and we are our beautiful fiancee aren't they can definitely be allowed to let you guys.

