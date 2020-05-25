Transcript for From Disney star to frontline hero

You know Jennifer stone and Selena Gomez is best friend harper on the hit Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place. Are. He. Sighed giving us thoughts and have a block. Now the Emmy winning actress is swapping rainbow socks for scrubs. Your body. Playing a numeral a nurse on the front lines the patient that Kristi. And Obey their. They're have a really takes you release it's a full twelve dollars and running around. Gen starting work in the yard Providence Saint Joseph medical center in Los Angeles just as corona virus exploded. Where Donnie and I compete he wants for and there we can't we have to get. A lot of tax to health and wellness near and dear to Jens hard. The actors pursuing nursing after receiving a surprising diagnosis of her own. Type one diabetes at age 22. That moment in your life like I feel cull the owner. I hadn't. With an underground artist and premium perhaps there is need to meet regulations Greek but do you think you he can't you need to eat and do. And your leg is get a change completely. And Tyson could sobbing in the rain heat and asked Astaire. Want what happens use our house it. I can help you ever feel like there is a Bali scene lately there. Passions matter Jan somehow finding time to keep up with her passion for acting to you. Last summer in between nursing school semesters she filmed a movie. But Jen says her work as an actress makes her a better nurse flexing that empathy muscle. But it acting for strength and that Basilan nurse and curb given the opportunity to deal to use it for others. And the cast of wizards still keeps in touch. I'm actually acting. Like god her. Modern technology because what running group taxed and big and getting entirely Corbett. And the show's fans still check games. Recently an EMT recognized yen even underneath all that PPE. Mask a Barnett publicly lunch lady but it's my beliefs. My releases like I have a weird voice he heard my voice and he goes. We're human wizards as he'd like Wheeling this patient away my. Yeah now Jones playing a supporting role to the stars on the front lines it's those the patient really stick out to the winds that. These want to know that somebody C span and are not just now. A bunch of laps to run or a budget meant to get. An actress stepping up in this real life time that need a passion about acting in. Blacks. I think to Providence Saint Joseph medical center and of course to Jennifer who says when things come back down. She helps to act during the day and moonlight literally as a nurse which sounds like an amazing movie to me if you're watching mr. Spielberg. Trevor do here that. Get it blew my movie reference. Yeah we're happen here the big Wizards of Waverly Place and the way he is watching Disney Channel way after he was supposed to a button this morning.

