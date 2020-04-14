Transcript for Ask the doctor: coronavirus testing

Now still lingering questions about how to reopen the economy testing of course will be crucial earlier I spoke with doctor a low Patel. He's at the lack of testing so far comes down to a supply problem. We're seeing right now I don't and I sit and this is like a supply chain disaster that we don't actually run the amount of tests per day we really need. You know right now lessons are seeing we're running about a 100000. Tests per day but there's a math models out there are seeing and we need to be running millions of test per day. And the reason why this is so important before we do not real meaning country is we need to be able to reliably look to see who is infected. These media mile track. All the active cases. And I didn't actually meet antibody test which I actually held the seat who's actually been exposed in the past who might have immunity and how widespread this really is. And speaking of those Annie by test could this be. A silver bullet what sad. We hope it's a silver bullets. In terms it's always who has been exposing who might be immune to this corona virus. There's a lot of shades of gray so for example the FDA's only improves one antibody test right now we don't a lot of data from it. Now is far is anybody's telling us we're immune. Basic immunology tells us that if you get an infection. You'll get an antibody response that should protect you against this current buyers in using weight does any other virus. But we don't know whose immune how long it takes to get in Yemen where and how long did immunity lasts. And several antibody tests are available but only one has been approved by the FDA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.