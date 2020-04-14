Transcript for Doctors report progress in fight against COVID-19

This morning an up close look at the corona virus outbreak. Doctor irritable Anders now sharing this video he took last week. Inside mount Sinai hospital in Queens getting a glimpse inside the emergency department crowded with patients. But now doctor blinder says his hospital is slowly turning local. Corner for mount Sinai queen's house and all we have seen gradually the volume. Dropped there is still an extreme need. Four. All hands on deck with stress running high at hospitals across the country nurses are highlighting the camaraderie and teamwork among the staff seating lines. I ain't so many workers willing come in. Needs your help owl and now more stories of survival are emerging. I'm ecstatic to be well I mean I EU can't even a match. Steve's lost berg is at home with his wife in California but still on oxygen as he recovers from the virus. The 67 year old isolated himself when he started feeling sick a month ago and was hospitalized d.s leader doctors considered putting him on event a leader. Got very lucky at the last Sackett or I really did not want to go on to have been the editor. You lease he's Gutierrez is also a survivor doctors initially treated at 39 year old for the flu. But after two visits to the ER he tested positive for the virus my body was eking. Just Ebert ABC's George Stephanopoulos has also tested positive for the virus but unlike his wife Allie George says he's experiencing little to no symptoms. I've never had a fever I never had cough never had shortness. Of breath never had chills any of the classic symptoms and there was one night several weeks ago. Where I went to bed early with some lower back pain and I actually thought. Is was from a hard working out and then several days after that I had one day where he diminished sense of smell but that was that's really been. It. And light George the CDC says one in four people who just positive. Have no symptoms.

