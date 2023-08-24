The dog ate his passport, but…

A lucky couple will now be able to travel to their wedding in Italy after members of Congress intervened to get them a new expedited passport in the nick of time. ABC News’ Danny New has the details.

August 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live