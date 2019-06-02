Transcript for Dogs rescue owner having stroke

By rights. I shouldn't be in shape and the odds were not in Maureen Hatcher is favor when she collapsed in her home after suffering a stroke. I guess went face first into the floor there was no one there to help except her two dogs bella in CD. I remember saying come in and ninth that I need mommy needs help. An annual problem. The ring camera on Marines front door catching the moment her two canine care takers. Dashed across the street to alerted neighbor moments later that neighbor arriving at the house to find Hatcher on the floor. Calling 911 when they arrive paramedics rushing Maureen to a comprehensive stroke senator instead of taking her to the ER her doctor explaining that that decision likely prevented permanent brain damage when stroke happens times everything. Her doctors performing a new surgery that allowed Murray to make a full recovery and return home to balance eighty after only three days mama luncheon. Even more miraculously Maureen says that her front door always locks automatically. Meaning in most of somehow open left ajar the day of her stroke so many things had to go right and luckily for Maureen that day they did. Had an Angel across the street. And had a great wrestler who in the neighborhood. And the hospital and the last. Here at the last bowl. The last indeed Maureen says she gave bella and Sadie colonial were wondering lots of presidents and had a prime rib dinner. Are being saved her yeah all over me. I'm a little quick facts about Tom labs there and America's favorite breed I believe and they can detect cancer with her knows this is amazing they're virtually used for fishing and apparently they're good like Lifesavers and they really are at. I've seen so many things had to go or I love how she is saying that she's glad she is that's one of those things and I look at that I'm like that's a miracle yes that's good it'll. Good job guys.

