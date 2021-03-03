Transcript for Dolly gets her dose

Seeing vaccine vaccine that's C I'm Maggie. Did he still has his team this morning Dolly Parton giving us a Jolene remakes worthy of 20/20 one scene and then she. This Washington and impacts they too little. And the queen of country herself getting a dose of her own medicine. Literally I'm very happy they believe it might tarnish today and no one's telling him money. He should get out there and it just lies your Dolly Parton contributing one million dollars to help flood cogan vaccine research at Vanderbilt. And today after much anticipation. Waiting since December they're. Sharing the moment she got the shot that she helped find. You've got it. You are just a little bit as from the alcohol or won't. This just the latest step in dull these ongoing activism in the fight against the virus spreading joy with her Dolly isms throughout the last year. Religion chicken. 'cause dishonest to CN HT good. The Grammy winner proving such a force for good that the Tennessee general assembly introduced a bill in January. To erect a statue of Dolly on the grounds of the State Capitol. But in classic Dolly fashion she asked them to pull the bill writing given all that it's going on in the world. I don't think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time so for now she's working nine to five and then some help get people vaccinated. I had a little cut out and share. Fans already giving that outfit the mean treatment is that the Dolly Parton vaccines lead top. Yes it is leave it to Dolly to look fabulous and help save the world all at the same time. I gotta get me one of those Dolly Parton sleep topsy guys. Dolly device ready when nervous about getting the vaccine she says quote don't be sent to chickens clot get out there and get your shot. And that is why we will always love her magnet that I'll vomit yeah.

