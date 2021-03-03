-
Now Playing: Country star Dolly Parton vaccinated
-
Now Playing: Dr. Seuss controversy
-
Now Playing: SUV packed with 25 people crashes
-
Now Playing: Biden’s new vaccine timeline
-
Now Playing: Jumping into action
-
Now Playing: Crisis on the Southern border
-
Now Playing: California’s new bid to reopen schools
-
Now Playing: Governor Andrew Cuomo faces third accuser
-
Now Playing: Friends learn they’re actually sisters
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga's dog walker speaks out
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelor' episode recap
-
Now Playing: House approves LGBTQ discrimination ban
-
Now Playing: New tool in fight against COVID
-
Now Playing: US launches retaliatory airstrikes in Syria
-
Now Playing: Band in a bubble
-
Now Playing: Golden Globes sneak peek
-
Now Playing: Digital Learning Day 2021
-
Now Playing: ‘Jeopardy’ interim host scores rave reviews
-
Now Playing: Can Tiger Woods make a comeback?