Transcript for Don Everly dead at 84

Okay. Don Everly half of one of rock and -- pioneering includes these Everly Brothers passing away Sunday at 84. Don and his brother turning out fifteen top ten hits from 1957. To 1960 TU RO. Allen's death confirmed online Sunday via did you o.s official in Seagram account. It is with great sadness that we regret to announce the passing of Isaak Donald ever leaked today. Don the anchor of the singing group as his brother took the higher singing part Don singing the main melody on the bulk of their sons. Don and his brother first hitting the airwaves in elementary school. Singing on their father's radio show in San until Iowa in 1945. The Everly Brothers going on to influence other vocal harmony driven to those such is Simon and Garfunkel. Whose earliest work closely mimicked the Everly Brothers Iconix now. Band. In the late fifties and sixties dotted Phil unstoppable. There nineteen top forty hits including. Bye bye love let it be me all I have to do extreme and wake up little Susie. The deal citing the Brothers as their influence. And seeing. A. The Everly Brothers had an intimate on stage blow up July 14 1973. When Phil smashed a guitar and left on to finish a show by himself. The Brothers battling drugs managers and each other barely speaking for a decade. Each pursuing solo careers with minor success. In 1983 they got back together resulting in a live album and cute studio albums. The Everly Brothers were also in the first class of inductees into the rock and roll hall of fame in 1986. Phil don's brother died and twenty fort. A legendary career that paved the way so many other. Leaving their mark thanks well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.