Dramatic cliffside rescue

A man was clinging on for life after falling more than 50 feet down a California cliff. ABC News’ Rhiannon reports how a rescue crew saved him.

April 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live