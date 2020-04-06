Transcript for Drew Brees facing backlash

Drew Brees the latest with criticism this morning after this comment responding to a question about calling Catherine. And NFL players kneeling to protest police brutality. I will never agree with anybody. Disrespecting the flag of the United States America or country the New Orleans quarterback adding that both of his grandfather served in the US military. But the reaction to these his first public comments since the death of George Floyd drawing swift criticism. Drew ruse. If you understand how hurtful. Insensitive comments on his saints teammate Malcolm Jenkins the whole current resume prior. The first thing you do is criticize. Warren's. He's for protest. Green Bay's. Aaron Rodgers instead granting this photo of himself linking arms with teammates writing it has never been about an anthem or a flag not then not now. Listen with an open heart let's educate ourselves and then turn word and thought into action and LeBron James writing wow man. You literally still don't understand why cap was kneeling on one knee. Has absolutely nothing to do with the disrespect of the flag and our soldiers men and women who keep our land free. So breeze provided an additional comment to ES Ken writing I love and respect my teammates and I stand right there with them in regards to fighting for racial equality and justice. He also added I also stand with my grandfathers who risked their lives for this country and countless other. Military men and women who do it on a daily basis right well thank you. Thank you guys. Drew Brees recently made headlines about few weeks ago because he and his wife debt pledged to donate five million dollars to. Corona virus relief efforts in the state of Louisiana particularly New Orleans which they predominately black community he gained a lot of praise for that. But the comments that are coming from some of the players particularly about what he said about his grandfather and his family and military services. They say they too have family that have served for this country and then they have to come home. And peace racial discrimination in their own back yard so. A lot of people just want him to reflect on what he has said. And taken at count that he is any leadership position as a quarterback and that he has do. Rally his teammates and support his teammates and they look up to happens while. I'll leave it right there.

