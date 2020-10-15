Transcript for Dueling candidate town halls

In Iowa this billboard greeted the president's supporters heading to his rally last night the super spreader signed paid for by an anti trump political group putting toward the airport. I get back. It. Where president trump spoke to a crowd of thousands yet that allowed still vote because if I don't get Iowa Iowa believe that what. I they'd never have to come back here again that I don't that I love that will be back. Polls show a dead heat between trump and Biden in Iowa a state trump won by nearly ten points in 2016 per. I'm including early. That I didn't want to leave its chance. This morning voter enthusiasm is smashing records across the country with early voting underway in nearly every state. In Georgia where one new poll claims Biden is now leading trumped by seven points. Election officials are adding voting machines at some locations to help ease long lines. Georgia voters are excited. And setting records of every hour. And this is all during a pandemic lest we forget and now the Biden campaign revealing it raised 383. Million dollars in September. A record breaking one month some consumer preview and youth. Thank you all you don't agree later today trump and Biden we'll take questions from voters in dueling primetime TV events. A debate initially scheduled for tonight was canceled after the president's covic nineteen diagnosis. And his refusal to take part in a virtual debate so NBC Wednesday announced a town hall with the president tonight at the same time as ABC's previously scheduled town hall with Joseph Biden are used matters everybody else says that NBC is during a town hall with president trump tomorrow. Instead of the debate at the same kind that vice president Biden's going to be added music. Tom not touch it let. In the meantime president from Supreme Court nominee is one step closer to being confirmed before the election following two days of questioning you will be confirmed. God willing. You have mopped full support. Barry is not expected to appear in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee again today witnesses will testify arguing for and against her. The senate committee is expected to vote on Barrett's confirmation next week with the full senate vote following soon after that.

