Eclipse travel costs skyrocket

With just 10 days until the solar eclipse passes over parts of the U.S., tourists flocking to the path of totality are contending with sky-high prices. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has the details.

March 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live