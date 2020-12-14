Transcript for Electoral College to vote today

This morning from new security concerns as the Electoral College takes a major step in making president elect Joseph Biden's victory official the 538 members of the Electoral College will cast their voting state legislatures today reflecting the popular votes in their states. But in Michigan this state house will be closed during that vote to do what officials describe as credible threats of violence. Capitol in Lansing has been the scene of protests by Tom supporters for months but the most recent a boat refused to open bay rallied over the weekend. And in Washington DC Saturday thousands rallied in support of the president's efforts to overturn the election. Demonstrations turning violence these are people were stabbed more than thirty arrested. In the meantime Biden is expected to reach 270 electoral votes during California's meeting today. His transition team saying he'll give the speech tonight on the strength and resilience of our democracy president trump and his allies have lost nearly fifty cases since Election Day and the Supreme Court refused to hear a Texas lawsuit that challenged votes in four battleground states. The reason the Supreme Court is not taking this is not because of a lack of courage. It's producing risen every Courtis throwing this out it's a lack of evidence. Now after the vote today the next big date is January 6 that's been congress officially counts the electoral votes. And when some of president comes allies could try to raise objections.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.