-
Now Playing: #FreeTheCurls: Why ABC News' Janai Norman chose to embrace her natural hair on TV
-
Now Playing: Glitter hair extensions will help you shine this summer
-
Now Playing: We tried barrettes for grown-ups -- 'hair's what happened
-
Now Playing: Testing the dangers of hot cars on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Duchess Meghan reportedly struggling with the spotlight
-
Now Playing: Apollo 11 anniversary: Revisiting the moment Americans landed on the moon
-
Now Playing: Dad catches Astros home run ball for son who tossed it back
-
Now Playing: Embracing natural curls
-
Now Playing: Once-in-a-lifetime great white shark experience caught on tape
-
Now Playing: This 1-year-old loves the camera
-
Now Playing: Gordon Ramsay shows us how to make perfect scrambled eggs
-
Now Playing: OMG this cat just figured out how to unlock the door and let mom in
-
Now Playing: Lava lamp nails are now a thing
-
Now Playing: Comic Con celebrates 50th anniversary
-
Now Playing: French BMX rider completes jump over Tour de France competitors
-
Now Playing: Deals and Steals on products to beat the heat in kitchen, bedding, clothing and tech
-
Now Playing: How to keep pets safe in excessive heat
-
Now Playing: Teen with cancer to wed high school sweetheart
-
Now Playing: Cardio dance party latest fitness fad
-
Now Playing: GMA's giant two-day Deals and Steals to help you beat the heat this summer