Transcript for 'Equalizer 2' and 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'

It is time for insomniac theatre and this morning we're starting with the first ever sequel for Denzel Washington. First ever yeah. Yeah he stars as a retired CIA agent Robert McCall whose sets out on a path of revenge after one of his friends was killed. But insurance find its like again none. To matter. They even before she resolved. These things exactly. It's mystic who won't. Well it is also starring Melissa Leo and Bill Pullman equalizer to his falling flat with critics. They're giving it only a 49% splat how rotten tomatoes here's what Scott Mendelson says he says Denzel Washington's first sequel. Mrs. its target. And another critic. Triple as the skull of another critic because of the last name. So since the I think. Because it. Sadistic stupid at sloppy that's just a joke about me the writers didn't hunt fish. Comfortable enough to give me the name. Thanks biggest lobby direct next the highly anticipated sequel mama media momma Miette. Here we go again big 75 years after the original on the Greek island of color clarity. Does daughter Sophie is running for moms eleven pregnant. And she finds out more about her mother's past include. Think we'll her estranged. Mother. I decided to commit to being. A grim. 25 used. I send in the past. You know so being a grudge holder makeshift. She was just concentrate on here now and he's stepping up to becoming a good. Agree gremlin. When share is your grandma and me features an all star cast of course the music from though critics are loving mama media here we go again. Because going to salad he percent certified fresh on rotten tomatoes getting lost called it. Escape this plug of the highest order go ahead treat yourself to this. Rocca seaside summer confection you deserve it and Scott Mendelson says it's everything you ever want everything you ever need. Right in front of your own will Ganz just he said he loved it absolutely go see it. He's biased.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.